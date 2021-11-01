WATCH: Ladies in focus as Underdogs series returns to TG4

In what has been an exciting year for Women’s Sport, the legendary TG4 series ‘Underdogs’ is back and it’s over to the ladies.

A group of footballing hopefuls will be trained by some of the country’s most iconic Gaelic Football players. They only have 6 months to bring them to an inter-county standard before the squad must take on one of the most successful Gaelic Football teams in the country.

This management team have their work cut out for them as they must choose from hundreds of applications. Back on the sidelines are former Kerry Captain and former Kerry manager Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Gaoth Dobhair legend and former Donegal footballer Kevin Cassidy. Joining them this year, with over 18 years’ experience playing at county level, the former Waterford taliswoman Michelle Ryan will be stepping up to the sideline.

Michelle has brought the Déise from Division 3 to Division 1, and the All-Star nominee and five-time interprovincial title holder knows what it takes to make the leap involved.

With six months to whip them into shape, the only rule is that these potential players can never have played Gaelic football at a junior, intermediate or senior inter-county championship level.

In episode one footballers from across the country come and try out to see if they have what it takes. With a coveted number of places the stakes are high. Do they have enough drive, skill and passion to carry them through? Are they the best footballer that never made it onto their county team?

Underdogs launched the careers of a number of All-Ireland champions, not least Kerry powerhouse Kieran Donaghy and Cork’s Pearse O’Neill. All the potential panellists will have that in mind as they take to the pitch.

Some players will be chosen to go on this incredible journey where they will be trained and managed by legends of the game, others will have to go home. Each week the Underdogs will have to drop one or more players from the squad, as they prepare for the ultimate challenge match this December. Underdogs will begin on Thursday, November 4 at 9.30pm on TG4.