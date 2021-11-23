WATCH: Adorable video of rescued puppy farm dogs getting toys for first time

Dogs Trust Ireland has released heart-warming footage of some of their rescued dogs receiving toys for the first time.

These dogs were saved from cruel poppy farms and this video comes just weeks after the Dogs Trust announced its campaign to #EndPuppyFarming, sharing stories of some of the 130 victims of puppy farming that came into their care in 2021.

The cuties in this video once lived in absolute misery – their condition when they arrived at the Dogs Trust shocked even the most experienced staff.

The video shows their curious, excited and hopeful reactions to their first-ever cuddly toy.

"Since the dogs arrived our care, they have known gentle hands, good food, caring words and teddies for the first time ever, and that is all because of our amazing and loving supporters," the Dogs Trust said.

"However, we still need help to put a stop to puppy farming once and for all." Find out how you can help HERE.