WATCH: Garda dragged along by reversing car with legs hanging out passenger window

This is the shocking video of a Garda dragged along by a car in Dublin’s south inner city on Wednesday night.

A video shows a Garda with half his body inside the passenger side window of a vehicle.

The car is reversing at speed as the officer's legs dangle outside on Luke's Avenue in the Liberties area.

Three other Gardaí immediately give chase as the vehicle swerves backwards into oncoming traffic.

A taxi car is seen simply stopping on the busy road in case it gets crashed into.

Gardaí said two men were arrested following the incident which happened at around 11.45pm on Luke’s Avenue in the Liberties area of Dublin.

After initially failing to stop for Gardaí, a pursuit originally took place from Cuffe Street near St Stephen's Green to St Luke’s Avenue.

This is where the officer approached a passenger window with a colleague but was pulled into the car as the vehicle suddenly reversed.

The Garda helicopter was later involved in the apprehension of the suspects who are now in custody.

A Garda spokeswoman said: “After assistance from the Garda Air Support Unit, the two males were arrested and were detained at Kevin Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The Garda received minor injuries and was taken to St James Hospital where he was later released.

“A search of the prisoners also yielded a small quantity of suspected ecstasy tablets, suspected MDMA and drug paraphernalia. Investigations are ongoing.”