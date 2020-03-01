Watch: Make It Happen for your business during Kildare Local Enterprise Week 2020

The first week in March will see small businesses and budding entrepreneurs gather across the country for Local Enterprise Week 2020. An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, thousands of attendees are expected at over 300 events across the country during the week aimed at supporting small businesses and fostering entrepreneurship.

Headlining the week in County Kildare is 25-year old world-renowned disruptive e-commerce and social media entrepreneur, Seánie Walsh. The V353 Creative Director will show participants how to make the most in the digital space and how to exploit the ecommerce maze to build sustainable ventures.

The week will also host management consultant, Blaise Brosnan of the Management Resource Institute for the ‘Connect and Learn’ networking lunch at the Killashee Hotel, and for those ready to take the first step in setting up their own business, Noel Davidson of the Entrepreneurs Academy will be delivering a one-day Start Up Bootcamp workshop.

The week is an opportunity for small businesses and entrepreneurs to sample the range of supports that are on offer from Kildare Local Enterprise Office. These include financial supports, selling, networking, Brexit support, social media workshops, LEAN programmes and sessions dealing with how to make your business more sustainable.

The week will also host the county finals for the hopefuls in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme and National Enterprise Awards as they hope to secure places in the national finals taking place in May.

Peter Carey, Chief Executive, Kildare County Council said; “Local Enterprise Week is a chance for Kildare businesses and for those possible future start-ups to see the full range of supports out there for them.

“No matter what their business challenge or sector the Local Enterprise Office will be putting on events for everyone, be it LEAN workshops, trading online, sales and marketing, mastering social media, or simply, how to start a business, then it will be covered.

“ It is also a great chance to network and broaden your connections in business so use it to the advantage of your business, or business idea.”

To book places and for more information on Local Enterprise Week go to www.localenterprise.ie/ Kildare/Training-Events/ Enterprise-Week-2020/

PROGRAMME OF EVENTS

Monday, March 2

The Seánie Walsh Experience at the Osprey Hotel, Naas.

Tuesday, March 3

Introduction to LEAN Management Seminar, Osprey Hotel, Naas

Start Your Own Business Course, Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge — SOLD OUT

Creating Promotional Videos using your Smartphone — Áras Chill Dara, Naas

Building Financial Confidence & Literacy for Growth, Osprey Hotel, Naas

Wednesday, March 4

IBYE Alumni Leadership Masterclass, Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge

The Female Entrepreneur Business Development Programme, Killashee House Hotel, Naas

Thursday, March 5

Student Enterprise Awards County Final, Killashee House Hotel, Naas

Start Your Own Business Course, Clanard Court Hotel, Athy

Connect and Learn! - Networking Lunch with Blaise Brosnan, Killashee House Hotel, Naas

Trading Online Voucher Seminar, Áras Chill Dara, Naas

Developing an Age Friendly Marketing & Digital Strategy(Complimentary for participants attending the Trading Online Voucher Seminar), Áras Chill Dara, Naas

Friday, March 6

The Kick Start Start Your Own Business Programme — one day bootcamp. Osprey Hotel, Naas