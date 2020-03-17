Defence Forces members serving in South Lebanon and Syria send St Patrick's Day messages home

Members of the Defence Forces serving in South Lebanon and Syria have sent a St Patrick's Day message home to all of their families and friends.

Thosein the video include Kilkenny hurler Lt Paul Murphy, Comdt Ken Sheehan whose wife is working as a nurse in front line services tackling Covid-19 and the Officer Commanding each unit.



The video includes (in order of appearance): at 5 seconds Lt Col Robert Hurley - Officer Commanding, 115 Infantry Battalion, IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.

At 36 seconds: Comdt Ken Sheehan - Staff Officer, 115 Infantry Battalion, IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.

At 57 seconds: Lt Paul Murphy - PIO, 115 Infantry Battalion , IRISHPOLBATT, UNIFIL, South Lebanon.

At 1 Minute 7 seconds: Lt Col Oliver Dwyer, Officer Commanding, Force Reserve Company, UNDOF, Camp FAOUAR, Syria.