Mass vaccination is happening at racecourses in the UK in parallel with horse racing.

While Ireland's plan lags behind hit by supply problems, British vaccination is moving ahead at ace during the equivalent of Level 5 restrictions.

ITV Racing reported on Saturday that the NHS has requested racecourse operators around Britain to allow their facilities to be used. Racing is taking place in parralell.

It was reported that 1,000 people a day were vaccinated at Taunton each day in the past week.

ITV reported on what is happening on the same day as An Taoiseach Micheal Martin told Irish people that mass vaccination in Ireland had been hit by supply issues.