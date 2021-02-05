WATCH: Kildare rugby club MU Barnhall cheer on their members' countries for this year's Six Nations

MU Barnhall rugby club is a "big family of many nations".

The club draws a diverse range of of players and supporters from around its Leixlip base and from its connection with Maynooth University, with which it merged in 2010.

Members young and old, who can't join together to watch matches in the clubhouse due to Covid-19 restrictions, have recorded videos of themselves cheering on their Six Nations picks - with England, France, Scotland, Wales, Italy and, of course, Ireland, all represented.

Six Nations action gets underway this Saturday.

Italy take on France at 2.15pm and England face Scotland at 4.45pm; while on Sunday, Ireland's campaign against Wales starts at 3pm.