WATCH: Wolfwalkers star Eva Whittaker and soprano Celine Byrne in St Brigid musical celebration from Kildare town

A special short concert celebrating the legacy of Kildare's patron saint, St Brigid, has been put together to mark this year's Féile Bhride.

Kildare stars including Caragh soprano Celine Byrne; Eva Whittaker, 11, from Prosperous, star of the animated hit film Wolfwalkers; the Leixlip Comhaltas group and Katelynn and Holly Philips from Kildare star in the performance, which was filmed in St Brigid's Cathedral and at other locations in Kildare.

The event was filmed in conjunction with the annual Féile Bhride festival, which this year has moved online.

The organisers said: "A big thank you to those behind the camera, video, Seoirse O'Mahony, Conor Wilkins, Gordon Turner, Lisa Nagle, Tina McGovern, James Dempsey and Pat Murphy. Special thanks to the Select Vestry for use of our wonderful St Brigid's Cathedral, the Irish National Stud and most important of all to Rita, Mary and Phil in Solas Bhride for keeping the torch of Brigid burning."

The 19-minute concert will also be streamed live on the Solas Bhride website at 7pm this evening. Access by clicking HERE.