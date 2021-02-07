WATCH: Revolutionary women stir up the nation in new Kildare history talk

The role of women in revolutionary Ireland over a century ago is the topic of a new talk hosted by the Kildare Decade of Commemorations Committee, which is now available online.

Stirring Up the Nation: Revolutionary Women 1912-1923, features historian and author Liz Gillis in conversation with Mario Corrigan of the County Kildare Library Service. The talk was recently filmed at the Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge.

Liz is the author of six books about the Irish Revolution including Revolution in Dublin 1913-1923, Women of the Irish Revolution, The Hales Brothers and the Irish Revolution, May 25: The Burning of the Custom House 1921 and We Were There: 77 Women of the Easter Rising, co-written with Dr Mary McAuliffe. She is currently working as a researcher for the History Show on RTÉ Radio 1.

In this fascinating conversation, Liz and Mario delve into the role of revolutionary women during the 1912-23 period, including the involvement of women in the Irish Citizen Army, Inghinidhe na hÉireann and Cumann na mBan. The contributions of women such as Eva de Búrca from Carbury, Kathleen Clarke, Elizabeth Farrell, Liz Kearns and Teresa Brayton from Kilcock are explored.

The interview was recorded in Riverbank Arts Centre, Newbridge in December as part of the fourth annual Irish Military Seminar, which was not able to take place as normal due to the pandemic.

The production is part of the County Kildare Decade of Commemorations programme and is supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media under the Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 initiative.