Nat King Cole's 'Smile' to ring out in Kildare town this evening for community remembrance event

The well-known refrain of Nat King Cole's 'Smile' will ring out across Kildare town tonight at 6pm. The Kildare Town Projects Group has organised a community remembrance event, and has asked community groups and individuals to play the well-loved song.

Organisers said: "After what has been a very difficult week in Kildare town, coming close to a year of living with the reality of Covid, we are hoping you might participate in a simple collective community action.

"At the dot of 6pm on Saturday night, be at your open doorway or window and play this song on loudspeaker in memory of those who are no longer with us but also in the knowledge that together we will overcome and the value of a simple thing such as smiling in the face of adversity is a powerful tool that we can all use. Take care."