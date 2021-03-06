WATCH: Truly stunning video catches flock of starlings forming into shape of a bird in the Midlands
A truly stunning video has captured a flock of starlings forming into the shape of a bird in the Midlands.
The video was shot by Colin Hogg and it is one of those moments where words just fail you as nature shows itself off at its brilliant best.
The video was shot at Lough Ennell in County Westmeath.
After many weeks, here's the moment both @INPHOJames and I captured the starlings forming the shape of a bird over Lough Ennell, Co. Westmeath https://t.co/9zY5DpD7T2— Colin Hogg (@hogg82) March 4, 2021
