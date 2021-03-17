Watch: A special St Patrick’s Day animation from Oscar-nominated Cartoon Saloon

Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland is delighted to present a new and special St Patrick’s Day animation from Kilkenny studio Cartoon Saloon.

Diving into the lore of their recently Academy Award-nominated Wolfwalkers, the short piece tells the story of Saint Patrick, his dealings with an ancient Celtic tribe, and how they became Wolfwalkers as part of their curse – or blessing.

Written by Will Collins and voiced by young Kildare actress, Eva Whittaker from Prosperous, who plays Mébh from the celebrated animated adventure, the greeting evokes the dazzling visual style and folkloric magic of feature film Wolfwalkers, which is currently available to stream on Apple TV+.