10 Nov 2022

Kildare bingo players invited to join national bingo game

09 Nov 2022 12:48 PM

Kildare Bingo players invited to join national Bingo game.

The hunt is on for serious bingo players to join the Big Online Bingo Session at Pery’s Bingo. This session is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the most watched and played on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Bingo players can participate in the game from the convenience of their own homes, and their pets are welcome to join in the fun as well!

Pery’s Bingo session has been running for two years and is organised and run by one of Ireland’s largest Bingo operators, Pery’s Bingo at the Parnell Plaza Entertainment Venue in Limerick. “It is one of the positive outcomes from the last couple of years because we were able to bring a Big Bingo show with that intimate feel, right into people’s living rooms. We now have regular bingo players from Durrus in West Cork to Bundoran in Donegal all playing together on a Saturday and Sunday night,” says Don O’Byrne of Pery’s Bingo. 

Regular player Rena Dillon: "Everyone has a great time; you can play it on your tablet, or your phone, or your big screen TV, whatever you prefer.” Every Saturday and Sunday at 8pm. For more information visit perysbingo.ie

“It’s really simple, I just log on, download my bingo cards, grab a cup of tea and a club milk and I’m ready to go!” says Eileen, a regular player from Kilkenny. This is live bingo run by the professional and friendly team at Pery’s Bingo, it is two and a half hours of great entertainment which often features surprise guests, fun quizzes, great spot prizes and big jackpots to be won.

Mary O’Dwyer from Clonmel says she has been playing it since March this year and wouldn’t dream of missing it. “It is the new going out, playing from the comfort of your couch” added Mary.

Alison from Dublin a keen bingo player says it is all about convenience, “everyone can have weekend plans from the comfort of their home, I can watch Pery’s Bingo session on my smart TV, tablet or even on my phone! It is such great fun to play.”

The Pery’s Big Bingo Session Online starts at 8pm on Saturday and Sunday evenings and for more
information you can visit www.perysbingo.ie. 

*Sponsored Content

