Kildare's 1997 Leinster SFC semi-final features in TG4 line-up of GAA classics to be shown in May

TG4 has announced a whole host of classic GAA encounters to be broadcast during the month of May.

In a wide array of games spanning from the 1968 All-Ireland Hurling Final between Tipperary v Wexford to the 2013 All-Ireland Football Final between Dubin v Mayo, GAA fans are sure to find a particular clash that brings the memories flooding back.

Coverage begins on Sunday, May 3, with a double-header of games each Sunday for the whole month right up until May 31.

Check out the full schedule below:

Sunday 3rd May

14:25 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi-Final Kildare v Meath

Another chance to see Kildare v Meath in the 1997 Leinster Senior Football Semi Final replay from Croke Park. Reigning All Ireland champions Meath who were managed by Sean Boylan had eliminated Dublin in the Leinster quarter final and were up against Mick O'Dwyer's Kildare team.

16:20 1996 All Ireland Ladies Football Final Monaghan v Laois

Another chance to see Monaghan v Laois in the 1996 All Ireland Ladies Football Final replay from Croke Park. This year was the was the 23rd All-Ireland Ladies Football Final and the teams drew a week earlier finishing on 2-09 each.

Sunday 10th May

14:40 2002 All Ireland Football Semi Final Dublin v Armagh

This pulsating match was played in front of 79,386 spectators with Joe Kernan's Armagh team hoping to qualify for the All-Ireland Final for the first time since 1977.

16:10 1988 All Ireland Hurling Final Galway v Tipperary

The Galway hurlers under Cyril Farrell's management were hoping to win back to back All Ireland titles against a Tipp side managed by Michael "Babs" Keating.

Sunday 17th May

14:40 Viewer's Choice 2013 All Ireland Football Final Dubin v Mayo

Dublin went into the final looking for their second All-Ireland title in three seasons while Mayo entered the 2013 final without a title since 1951.

16:10 2009 All Ireland Hurling Final Kilkenny v Tipperary

It was the first time that these two teams had met in the All-Ireland final since 1991 and Kilkenny were going for four-in-a-row in front of 82,106 spectators.

Sunday 24th May

14:40 Viewer's Choice - 1968 All Ireland Hurling Final Tipperary v Wexford

Another chance to see Wexford v Tipperary in the 1968 All Ireland Senior Hurling Final at Croke Park. The 81st All-Ireland Hurling Final included legends of that hurling era such as Tony Doran, Paul Lynch, Jack Berry, Ned Colfer, Jimmy Doyle, Jogn Doyle and Michael Keating.

16:05 Viewer's Choice - 1977 All Ireland Semi Final Dublin v Kerry

One of the most exhilarating football games of the 70s with the great Dublin and Kerry teams of that era producing a classic match. The Dublin team included such legends as Brian Mullins, Anton O’Toole, Tony Hanahoe, David Hickey, Sean Doherty and Bernard Brogan. Commentary by Michael O'Hehir.

Sunday 31st May

14:25 2009 U21 Hurling Semi Final Clare v Galway

Another chance to see Clare v Galway in the All-Ireland U21 Hurling Semi-final at Semple Stadium, Thurles. It was Clare's first ever appearence in an All Ireland U21 Hurling Semi Final. These U21 teams included stars such as Darach Honan, John Conlon, David Burke, Joe Canning, Aidan Harte and James Skehill.

16:10 2005 All Ireland Football Final Tyrone v Kerry

Another chance to see Tyrone v Kerry in the 2005 All Ireland Senior Football Final at Croke Park. Mickey Harte's Tyrone team were going for their second All Ireland title having won it in 2003. But Jack O'Connor's Kerry team were the reigning All Ireland champions and both teams produced a memorable and pulsating Final.