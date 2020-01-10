WATCH: Naas schoolgirl investigates if our environment is DYEing at BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2020

A schoolgirl from Coláiste Naomh Mhuire in Naas brought her project which looks at the effect of pigments and dyes on the local environment.

Amelia Read's project is called 'Is our environment DYEing?'. She looked into pigments and dyes to see if it's better to source them locally or to use synthetic ones or to buy ones from foreign countries.

"It took me two or three months to gather all the research. My findings were that syntheticen dyes were the best, the environment and the cost and where they come from and local dyes were the worst overall the colours in the dyes just completely washed out,"she explained.

Eleven Kildare schools are represented at this year's Young Scientist, which runs all this week.