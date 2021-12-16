WATCH: Christmas Weather - A change could be on the way for Christmas according to the latest Ten Day Weather Forecast

The Met Office in the UK has given its latest Ten Day Weather Forecast which covers right up to Christmas Day.
Unfortunately for those of us hoping for snow, The Met Office says the outlook is grey rather than white as we head into Christmas week but there are signs of a change around the festive weekend.
Watch the video above for the full Ten Day Forecast
