GALLERY: Homeless charity praises big-hearted Kildare families and McDonald's generosity

Aubrey McCarthy, Chair of Tiglin rehabilitation services and also Chair of the Lighthouse lauded the generosity of many food companies this week after further government restrictions were issued in response to the spread of Covid-19.

“After McDonald's made the decision to close their outlets across the country, we had a call from McDonald's (t/a Persian Restaurants, Dublin) offering us food on Monday evening. This was for Tiglin's 'No Buck's Café' food service to the homeless which now operates from the Lighthouse in Pearse Street.

"Alas, when word got out that McDonald's were closing, there was an epidemic of diners targeting the fast food giant. Despite their best intentions, there were only bun burgers and coleslaw, etc left – but no burgers!

“As always, the generosity of people is amazing. The Queally family of Dawn Foods generously offered burgers and meats, as did John and Noreen Doyle of Haynestown Meats and the Irish Biltong Co.

“We ended up with 6,000 burgers, chicken nuggets, pulled pork and more. Dawn Foods and Haynestown Meats/Irish Biltong Co provided the transport vans and brought the goods to Tiglin in Co Wicklow and to the Lighthouse in Dublin.

“Some drivers from AMC Removals & Storage gave their time and services to deliver the food. The generosity of people during these difficult times is just amazing.

“We give out 150 meals on week days from 4-7pm at The Lighhouse where it's vitally needed. On Saturday and Sundays, that figure rises to 190-200 per day”.

Ever conscious of the Covid-19 restrictions in place, Mr McCarthy stated the food paths leading to the Lighthouse are marked with spacing 2 metres apart and a perspex plastic screen now in place between food servers and clients lining up for food.

“In challenging times, it's just wonderful to see that companies such as McDonald's which were closing temporarily, and the Kildare based Queally and Doyle families came to the rescue. It's imperative that we continue the food service to the homeless at the moment as so many cafes, delis, and restaurants are closed.”