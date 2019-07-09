Barretstown Big Picnic attracts biggest crowds ever

Over 3,650 people visited Barretstown's Big Picnic on Sunday last - and that I think could be a conservative estimate!

Fossett's Circus presented 3 afternoon shows and the pull of the circus hasn't waned over the years, Fossett's being the world's longest running continuous circus.

Outside, bouncing castles and face painting proved popular as hundreds of families basked in glorious sunshine on the front lawn.

Brady Food Ham's marque and nutrition stand was mobbed as children and adults wolfed down the hand and chicken sandwiches!

Children queued to partake in football challenges, kayaking and pony rides - but most popular of all for young children was the glider and Garda squad car. Not a tablet or blue tooth in sight.....

Celebrating it's 25th anniversary this year, Barretstown Castle and grounds host a centre for children with serious illness and their families - every year, families and their children get to holiday at the Kildare based centre with all the fun of an adventure camp but all the medical and therapeutic supports.