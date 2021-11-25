PICTURES: Stars turn out for Brendan Grace exhibition at Newbridge Silverware

Stars including Twink, Niall Quinn and Alan Hughes turned out at Newbridge Silverware this morning for the launch a new exhibition dedicated to the life and work of the much loved comedian Brendan Grace who passed away two years ago.
The free to enter exhibition at the Museum of Style Icons is called ‘Brendan Grace and Bottler, The Liberty Boys’ and includes lots of Brendan’s famous garments and costumes including ‘Bottler’, ‘Fr. Fintan Stack’ of Father Ted and the ‘Drunken Father of the Bride’.
The ‘Bottler’ jacket worn by Sonny in this picture was made especially for the exhibition by tailor, Louis Copeland who dressed Brendan Grace throughout his illustrious career. The exhibition is open now and runs until spring 2022.
PICTURES: CONOR HEALY
