01 Jun 2022

Benefit comedy gig in aid of Kildare man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer

The event will take place at Moorefield GAA Club in Newbridge. Pic: Facebook

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

01 Jun 2022 4:35 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

A benefit comedy gig in aid of a Kildare man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer will take place this weekend.

Back in February, it was revealed that Newbridge native Derek Burke was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma.

This is a type of malignant cancer is caused by an individual ingesting asbestos fibers and it develops in the peritoneum affecting the lining of the abdomen; since it is so rare, there is a very limited number of providers in the country to help treat this form of cancer.

Derek Burke

In fact, it is so rare that it typically only affects 400-500 people per year.

However, none of this has deterred Derek, who will be hosting 'Have a Sense of Tumour' this weekend alongside DJ Fergie Pearson.

The event will take place at Moorefield GAA Club in Newbridge on Saturday, June 5, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets €10 each; for further information, contact Tracey at 086 841 8747.

Those who wish to donate to Derek can also do so via Revolut.

