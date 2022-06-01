Benefit comedy gig in aid of Kildare man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer

The event will take place at Moorefield GAA Club in Newbridge. Pic: Facebook
A benefit comedy gig in aid of a Kildare man diagnosed with a rare form of cancer will take place this weekend.
Back in February, it was revealed that Newbridge native Derek Burke was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called Peritoneal Mesothelioma.
This is a type of malignant cancer is caused by an individual ingesting asbestos fibers and it develops in the peritoneum affecting the lining of the abdomen; since it is so rare, there is a very limited number of providers in the country to help treat this form of cancer.
Derek Burke
In fact, it is so rare that it typically only affects 400-500 people per year.
However, none of this has deterred Derek, who will be hosting 'Have a Sense of Tumour' this weekend alongside DJ Fergie Pearson.
The event will take place at Moorefield GAA Club in Newbridge on Saturday, June 5, with doors opening at 7pm.
Tickets €10 each; for further information, contact Tracey at 086 841 8747.
Those who wish to donate to Derek can also do so via Revolut.
