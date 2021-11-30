Search

30 Nov 2021

Kildare man takes home Tesco's Store Manager of the Year Award

Pic Supplied: Kari Daniels, CEO, Tesco Ireland presenting Ger Lynch from Tesco Celbridge with the Store Manager of the Year award from the annual Tesco Values Awards

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

One County Kildare man has taken home Tesco's Store Manager of the Year Award for 2021, which was held virtually, for "for going the extra mile for customers or communities."

Ger Lynch was among the big winners at the Tesco Values Awards (TVAs) ceremony, which recognise excellence amongst the retailer’s workforce across multiple categories. 

Mr Lynch, who works at Tesco's Celbridge branch, encouraged colleagues to take part in a fitness challenge to raise money for charity.

On the night of the TVAs, teams were also honoured for their outstanding work with the company in the last year.

The different categories include: team of the year awards across community, fresh, distribution centre, office and stores teams.

There were also awards for the Best Grocery Home Shopping, F&F and Tesco Mobile teams and three standout categories on the night were the Store Manager of the Year, ‘Everyone is Welcome’ inclusion award and the newly created Hero award 2021.

Speaking on the TVAs, CEO of Tesco Ireland  Kari Daniels, said: "I am very proud of the lengths our colleagues from across the country go to serve our customers and communities every day."

"These awards allow us to celebrate those exceptional contributions, as recognised by the colleagues that they work with; these winners represent the 13,000 colleagues across Ireland who go above and beyond for their fellow colleagues and local communities every day."

She added: "I congratulate and thank Ger for his hard work and ongoing dedication to serving our customers a little better every day."

Tesco has operated in the Irish retail market since 1997, and with 151 stores nationwide.

It partners with over 490 Irish suppliers - of which almost three-quarters are small and medium enterprises.

Tesco has also said that recent figures show that that the overall economic impact of Tesco’s expenditure in Ireland is €2.92 billion.

