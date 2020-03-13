Life Credit Union here to assist members through Covid-19 crisis

Following the recent government announcement about school, childcare and college closures, Life Credit Union if ready to support their members. With the increasing impact of COVID-19, many households will come under strain to manage their finances.

This may be due to a reduction or loss of income.

It is wise to be prepared for what might be a short-term issue. Your Life credit union is happy to assist and has a range of products to support members with their finances.

Arranging an overdraft may be one way to give you flexibility in the event of any short-term changes to your income. Our new Current Account offers our members an opportunity to apply for a personal overdraft (€200 to €5000). More information can be found at https://lifecu.ie/overdraft/

Our lending function remains in operation for anyone who may need support over this time. We will try to assist and work with members who find themselves in difficulty.

To prepare for future circumstances that might mean that you cannot come into a branch, we would strongly encourage our members to register for our online services. This will enable you to carry out most of your day to day banking functions from home. To register simply go to our website and hit the ‘Register’ button.

Currently (13/03/2020) all our branches are open to maintain our personal service to members. However, we are closely monitoring the situation and will act to protect the safety of our staff and members.

For more information and to keep up to date on the situation please visit our website www.lifecu.ie or call 045 879 622 to speak to one of the team. Life CU has offices in Naas, Monread, Naas, Newbridge and Maynooth.