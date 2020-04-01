Naas gardaí bid a 'socially distant' farewell to retiring Rose McCabe

Naas gardaí gave their retiring colleague Rose McCabe a 'social distancing' guard of honour as she left the Garda Station today for the last time. The men and women in blue did their bit and kept the HSE-recommended distance, due to Covid-19 restrictions, while honouring their long-time workmate.

Station staff member Rose completed almost 46 years of service with the gardaí, most of it in Naas Garda Station, and spent her final day completing the pay roster.

"She then enjoyed a ‘social distancing’ coffee and cake with her colleagues and finally left the station to applause carrying flowers, which included a rose," said a Kildare Garda Division spokesperson on social media.

"We wish you all the best, Rose. Enjoy your retirement."

Retiring Naas Garda Station staff member Rose McCabe