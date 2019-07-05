Barretstown to host its 'Big Picnic' on Sunday next, from 11am-5pm

Barretstown will host its Big Picnic on Sunday next, with a fun-filled afternoon of entertainment and activities in the scenic grounds of the Kildare castle.

On Sunday, July 7, from 11am – 5pm, Brady Family Ham will sponsor its third event at Barreststown with cooking demos throughout the day from food blogger and author Sinead Delahunty, a ‘Skills and Drills’ session with Kildare GAA stars and a sandwich making challenge with Chef Redmond!

Sunday will see three shows from Fossett’s Circus along with canoeing, mini-golf, pony rides, pet farm, animal movement classes and much more.

Barretstown is a children’s charity which offers free medically endorsed camps and programmes to help rebuild the lives of children living with serious illness, whilst supporting their families.

The annual Barretstown Big Picnic offers a rare opportunity for people to experience the magic of Barretstown for themselves and see what the camp has to offer. It also gives parents, and friends the chance to reconnect with their childhood through the afternoon's entertainment!

Entry to Barretstown on the day is free of charge but donations welcome. For those wishing to attend the circus, a cover charge of €10 per adult and €5 per child will apply and tickets can be booked in advance at https://www.barretstown.org/events/barretstown-big-picnic/

Brady Family Ham along with some very special campers and their parents hosted a sandwich making workshop where the kids showed Brady Family Ham how to make the perfect ham sandwich with a twist! The delicious outcomes were captured in a special video which features on the Brady Family Ham social channels.

Stars of the video include; Kate Byrne Kelly, Adam Byrne (campers), Lily May Ennis, Tara Byrne, Alan Kelly, Joan Byrne, Ali Byrne (family). The practice will come in handy at the Big Picnic, as Brady Family Ham will host a sandwich making tent where parents and kids can test their culinary creativity!

On Sunday, Brady Family Ham will also be supplying delicious sandwiches and refreshments for all to enjoy. Barretstown Castle is located approximately 15 minutes from Naas, just 2 kms from Ballymore Eustace, and 10 minutes from Blessington.

As always, volunteers are most welcome at Barretstown. To help out on the day, see https://barretstown.formstack.com/forms/volunteer_signup