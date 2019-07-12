Gardaí renew appeal re unsolved murder case from 32 years ago.



Gardaí at Bray Garda Station are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance and information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Antoinette Smith.

It is now 32 years since Antoinette Smith was last seen on O’Connell Street, Dublin on July 12, 1987; Miss Smith had returned to Dublin after attending the David Bowie Concert in Slane, Co Meath.

She remained missing until her body was discovered at Glendoo Mountain, Old Military Road, Glencree, Co Wicklow on April 3 the following year. At the time of her murder, Antoinette Smith was twenty seven years old and the mother of two young children, Lisa (aged seven years) and Rachel (three years).

Her daughters continue to seek answers thirty two years after the murder of their mother.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information or who may have come into possession of information in the intervening years to come forward to assist with this investigation. Please contact Bray Garda Station 01 666 5300, Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.