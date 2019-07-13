Kildare face Limerick in TG4 All-Ireland IFC, Round 1 - 2pm this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick

This afternoon, Kildare senior ladies will be out in Round 1 of the TG4 Intermediate Championship.

They face tough opposition against Limerick who will have home advantage; game to be played at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

“All support would be appreciated” said Donal Fitzpatrick with Kildare to face Sligo in Round 2, and Down in Round 3”.

Mná Chill Dara abú! That's this afternoon, Saturday, July 13 at 2pm.

1 Dervla Mc Ginn, Maynooth

2 Rachel Cribbin, Balyna

3 Lara Gilbert, Kildangan Nurney

4 Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields

5 Claire Sullivan, Carbury

6 Sarah Munnelly, Confey

7 Trina Duggan, Suncroft

8 Siobhan O'Sullivan, Eadestown

9 Grace Clifford, Eadestown

10 Lara Curran, Milltown

11 Neasa Dooley, Castledermot

12 Aoife Rattigan, Cappagh

13 Ellen Dowling, Suncroft

14 Orlaith Sullivan, Carbury

15 Mikaela McKenna, Na Fianna

Subs:

16 Cliodhna Malone, Milltown

17 Molly Aspell, Kilcullen

18 Emily Birch, Leixlip

19 Emma Carroll ,Kill

20 Joanne Day, Clane

21 Gemma Harnett, Sarsfields

22 Amy Horan, Ballymore

23 Haley Mc Cormack, Sallins

24 Hazel Mc Loughlin, Eadestown

25 Sally Murphy, Kilcullen

26 Lauren Murtagh, Milltown

27 Molly Price, Sarsfields

28 Clara Wosser, Cappagh

29 Amy Heffernan, Round Towers

30 Rachael Corrigan, Naas

Management Team

Manager: Daniel Moynihan

Mentors: Nioclas Mac Donnacha, Ronan Cogavin and Stephen Sheeran

Physio: Melissa Parker