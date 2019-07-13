Kildare face Limerick in TG4 All-Ireland IFC, Round 1 - 2pm this afternoon at the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick
Limerick have home advantage - all support appreciated for the Lilywhites ladies!
Rachel Cribbin, Balyna will line out for Kildare ladies today against Limerick
This afternoon, Kildare senior ladies will be out in Round 1 of the TG4 Intermediate Championship.
They face tough opposition against Limerick who will have home advantage; game to be played at 2pm in the Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.
“All support would be appreciated” said Donal Fitzpatrick with Kildare to face Sligo in Round 2, and Down in Round 3”.
Mná Chill Dara abú! That's this afternoon, Saturday, July 13 at 2pm.
1 Dervla Mc Ginn, Maynooth
2 Rachel Cribbin, Balyna
3 Lara Gilbert, Kildangan Nurney
4 Shauna Kendrick, Sarsfields
5 Claire Sullivan, Carbury
6 Sarah Munnelly, Confey
7 Trina Duggan, Suncroft
8 Siobhan O'Sullivan, Eadestown
9 Grace Clifford, Eadestown
10 Lara Curran, Milltown
11 Neasa Dooley, Castledermot
12 Aoife Rattigan, Cappagh
13 Ellen Dowling, Suncroft
14 Orlaith Sullivan, Carbury
15 Mikaela McKenna, Na Fianna
Subs:
16 Cliodhna Malone, Milltown
17 Molly Aspell, Kilcullen
18 Emily Birch, Leixlip
19 Emma Carroll ,Kill
20 Joanne Day, Clane
21 Gemma Harnett, Sarsfields
22 Amy Horan, Ballymore
23 Haley Mc Cormack, Sallins
24 Hazel Mc Loughlin, Eadestown
25 Sally Murphy, Kilcullen
26 Lauren Murtagh, Milltown
27 Molly Price, Sarsfields
28 Clara Wosser, Cappagh
29 Amy Heffernan, Round Towers
30 Rachael Corrigan, Naas
Management Team
Manager: Daniel Moynihan
Mentors: Nioclas Mac Donnacha, Ronan Cogavin and Stephen Sheeran
Physio: Melissa Parker
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on