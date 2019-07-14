New Property and Evidence Store to be installed at Naas Garda Station

Funding for the development of a property and evidence management stores in the Kildare Garda division has been provided, according to Minister of State for the OPW, Kevin Moran.

Minister Moran was responding to a question from Kildare North TD and Social Democrat, Catherine Murphy.

Under the Capital Investment Plan for An Garda Síochána 2016-2021 a PEMS store will be put in place at Naas Garda Station.

The Garda Building and Refurbishment Programme 2016-2021 is based on agreed Garda priorities in relation to their accommodation needs nationwide.

It involves over €60 million exchequer funding spread across both the OPW and Garda Votes as well as a major PPP. This investment is intended to address deficiencies in the Garda estate and provide fit-for-purpose facilities for Garda members and staff as well as the public interacting with them.

The programme includes planned works at over 30 locations, including:

- major refurbishment of selected stations and facilities, including facilities for meeting victims of crime;

- essential remedial works to selected existing stations; and

- development of large scale Property and Exhibit Management Stores (PEMS).

The programme also includes a Cell Refurbishment Programme and provision of improved Custody Management Facilities.