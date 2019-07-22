Kildare Toastmasters get new Compass Setting

Toastmasters committee officers from Area 28 gathered at The Woodford Dolmen Hotel on Saturday 20 July for a morning of training, planning and chatting.

Proceedings were led by Toastmasters Division D Director Anthony Phelan and Shaun Durkin Vice President of Education in Naas Toastmasters.

Shaun commenced this novel training day by asking officers to guess which direction was North and to move to where they thought they should be going. This was to form the centre point of his presentation which was about finding your clubs direction and deciding how to get from where you are now to the point which you wish to reach.

An interesting and engaging morning where officers from Toastmasters clubs from Athy, Kildare, Naas, Clane and Maynooth took the opportunity to exchange views and set out the plans for the year ahead.

The Toastmasters calendar has already kicked off with Summer meetings in Kildare at The Silken Thomas Pub at 8pm on 30 July and Athy in the Family Resource Centre at 8pm also on 13 August.

An open invite is extended to anyone who wishes to view public speaking techniques first hand who may have an interest from a social or career perspective.