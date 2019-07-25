Draft Fixtures announced for Club Football Championship

A list of draft fixtures have been announced for the Club Football Championship which is scheduled to resume in two weeks time.

The games which will take place between Thursday the 8th of August and Sunday the 11th of August are headlined by the Sunday Evening Senior Championship meeting between Newbridge rivals Moorefield and Sarsfields but there will be plenty of good football on show with twenty games down for decision.

One caveat however is that the Kildare Minor Footballers could be in action that weekend if they get the better of Galway this Saturday so they are all still subject to change.

The full list of fixtures are as follows:

Thu 08 Aug

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Section A

Venue: Newbridge, Grangenolvin V Caragh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ballymore Eustace V Ardclough 19.30, Ref: TBC

Fri 09 Aug

2019 Tom Cross Junior Football Championship Section B

Venue: Newbridge, Robertstown V Cappagh 19:30, Ref: TBC

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Rathcoffey V Rheban 19.30, Ref: TBC

Sat 10 Aug

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Newbridge, Castledermot V Naas 14:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 4

Venue: Newbridge, Johnstownbridge V Clane 15:45, Ref: TBC

Venue: Newbridge, Athy V Round Towers 17:30, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Ellistown V Rathangan 14:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Kilcock V Ballyteague 15:30, Ref: TBC

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Eadestown V Two Mile House 17:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Allenwood V Sallins 18:30, Ref: TBC

Sun 11 Aug

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Newbridge, Celbridge V Raheens 14:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Newbridge, St. Laurence's V Maynooth 15:45, Ref: TBC

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Newbridge, Moorefield V Sarsfields 17:30, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 1

Venue: Clane, St Kevin's V Clogherinkoe 14:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Clane, Leixlip V Straffan 15:30, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 2

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Nurney V Kill 14:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Suncroft V Milltown 15:30, Ref: TBC

2019 Joe Mallon Renault Senior Football Championship Group 3

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Confey V Carbury 17:00, Ref: TBC

2019 Pittman Traffic Intermediate Football Championship Group 4

Venue: Manguard Plus, Hawkfield Pitch 1, Monasterevan V Kilcullen 18:30, Ref: TBC