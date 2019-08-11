LGFA Kildare county championship results

LGFA Kildare county championship results

LGFA Kildare championships continue with more semi finals and finals to be hosted on 17 and 31 August

A cracking day of LGFA games yesterday in the county championships. Donal Fitzpatrick, LGFA PRO thanked all the participating teams, mentors and supporters who turned out the semi-finals, results as follows:

Jun A
Rathangan 4.08 Cappagh 2.12
Kilcock 0.11       Na Fianna 0.06


Jun C
Castledermot 2.19       Sarsfields (2) 0.02
St Laurences (2) 3.07   Raheens 3.19


Intermediate
Maynooth 2.10 Carbury 3.10


Kilcullen v Naas semi final is on 17 August at 8pm in Kilcullen.

Senior and Jun B semis will be on August 24. 

"Our  finals will be hosted on August 24 for intermediate, Jun A and C, and on the last day of August, 31, for the Senior and Junior B final, venue and times to be confirmed" added Donal. 


 