LGFA Kildare county championship results

A cracking day of LGFA games yesterday in the county championships. Donal Fitzpatrick, LGFA PRO thanked all the participating teams, mentors and supporters who turned out the semi-finals, results as follows:

Jun A

Rathangan 4.08 Cappagh 2.12

Kilcock 0.11 Na Fianna 0.06



Jun C

Castledermot 2.19 Sarsfields (2) 0.02

St Laurences (2) 3.07 Raheens 3.19



Intermediate

Maynooth 2.10 Carbury 3.10



Kilcullen v Naas semi final is on 17 August at 8pm in Kilcullen.

Senior and Jun B semis will be on August 24.

"Our finals will be hosted on August 24 for intermediate, Jun A and C, and on the last day of August, 31, for the Senior and Junior B final, venue and times to be confirmed" added Donal.



