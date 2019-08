Gardaí in Kilcullen are appealing for information following a break-in to the Community Centre on the Newbridge Road last weekend.

The incident happened between approximately 6.30pm on Friday, August 9 and 12.30pm on Saturday, August 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilcullen gardaí on 045 481 212 or Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.