Athgarvan Pitch & Putt Club to celebrate 70 years on its Open Day this Sunday

One of the village of Athgarvan’s most long-standing local club, the Pitch & Putt Club, will celebrate 70 years with an Open Day taking place this Sunday, 18 August.

Athgarvan Pitch & Putt Club was established in 1949 and has seen its membership grow in strength in recent years, with the couse proving very popular with visitors.

The club will mark 70 years with its Open Day taking place from 12 noon to 6pm on Sunday, 18 August. There will be an introduction to Pitch & Putt with assistance from the coaches, childrens'activities, a BBQ, and much more!

The Kildare County teams will be present to showcase the skills of the game and RTE golf commentator John McHenry will assist us with marking our big 70th year!

The club's 70th year raffle will take place at 5pm where you could be in with a chance of winning €1,000!

This is a free event for everyone of all ages with donation boxes for St. Bridget's Hospice, the Curragh.