Kildare Senior Ladies pitch and putt team take Leinster Inter County Championship

Pictured above are the Kildare Senior Ladies pitch and putt team who last Sunday won the Leinster Inter County Championship in Royal Meath, Clonee, Co Meath.

The team, pictured left to right, consists of Tara Dillon, Marian Courtney, Chrissie Byrne, Margaret Keogh (Ryston& residents of kilcullen), Betty Smith (St. Bridget's), Mairead O'Toole (Poulaphouca) and Mary Donnelly (Ryston).

The team narrowly defeated Dublin by two shots to win the coveted title. The ladies are now turning their sights to the National Inter County in September which is being hosted by Mcdonagh in the Curragh.

They will hope to use home advantage to secure a third national title in a row. Congratulations to the ladies on their magnificent win and good luck to them in their quest for their '3 in a row'!