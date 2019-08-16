Kilkea Golf Course hosts Conor O'Dwyer Charity Pro AM

“Nothing worth having comes easy” goes the saying and that certainly was the case at the Conor O’Dwyer Charity Pro AM at Kilkea Castle on a wet Friday evening. At least 186 golfers braved the wet and windy weather on Kilkea Castle’s beautifully renovated parkland golf course. The early morning starters really had the best of the weather, with both Damien Mc Grane and David Barry taking full advantage.

Both players posting rounds of 67 in very changeling conditions to finish 3 under par. This is nothing new to Mc Grane as he is currently the holder of the course record at Kilkea, having previously scored a record breaking round of 64.

The deterioration in weather certainly didn’t hamper play in the afternoon session as Colm Moriarty and Richard Kilpatrick both also posted scores of 67, bringing the Pro Am to a 4-way tie. Even the young prospects made it onto the course with John Kelly (13) on the Kilkea Castle Team participating.

Nigel Shaw with Hazel Kavanagh (I[mact Golf) and amateur patners Grainnne Friel, Martina Kelly and Bernie Grogan with 85 points; centre is patron Conor O'Dwyer and right, Kilkea men's captain, Michael Kelly

Meanwhile, the top of the leader board finished with 1: C Moriarty -3; 1: R Kilpatrick -3; 1: D Mc Grane -3 and 1: D Barry -3.

Aidan O’Sullivan General Manager thanked all the golfers that came out, battled through the challenging weather conditions and supported the Conor O ’Dwyer Charity Pro Am. CHI at Crumlin (previously Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital) is a most worthy cause and all the funds raised here today are invaluable to sick children all around Ireland who visit Crumlin each and every day. It is an absolute pleasure for the team here to be able to host such a fantastic and well supported Pro-am.

Men’s captain Mick Kelly “We are delighted that the Cashman Family have given the opportunity to have the ‘Conor O’Dwyer Charity Pro Am back at its natural home. The course held up fantastically given the conditions”.

Sponsors on the day were: Creane & Creane, Simply Workflow, ICL and Kilkea Castle. Kilkea Golf Course has been developed recently within a magnificent setting, beneath the shadows of a 12th century Castle (the oldest continuously inhabited castle in Ireland). It allows the splendour of the Castle to be viewed from every fairway.

In constructing this championship course, the designers have cleverly used the River Griese as a natural hazard flowing through the Castle grounds and estate, with tow lakes also included in the design. The combination of this water and a variety of other hazards and interesting greens ensures the golfer playing the course has a considered challenge on his or her hands. Contact Kilkea Golf Team on golfshop@kilkeacastle.ie or 059 910 3482.