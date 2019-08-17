'Team Radiation Nation' , Robertstown raise almost €17,000 in aid of Irish Cancer Society

Well done to 'Team Radiation Nation' from Robertstown who raised €16,728,32 owards the total amount raised - €94,000 - from RELAY for Life Kildare hosted at Punchestown Racecourse this year.

All proceeds went to support the work of the Irish Cancer Society (ICS).



Team Radiation Nation photographed with Relay For Life committee organisers, Caroline O'Sullivan and Sharon Dillon. The final presentation cheque of €94,000 was presented to ICS on Friday, 9 August in Kildare House Hotel.

Photo John Rapple