22 patients on trolleys at Naas General Hospital today

There are currently 22 patients receiving treatment on trolleys at Naas Genral Hospital today, according to the latest figures from the INMO's Trolley Watch.

It is understood there are 18 patients in the emergency department and 4 on wards elsewhere at the Kildare facility.

There are currently 515 admitted patients waiting for beds at hospitals across the country, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch. 369 are waiting in the emergency departments, while 146 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The worst-hit hospitals today are: University Hospital Limerick at 76, Cork University Hospital at 49, and University Hospital Galway at 34.

The INMO Trolley Watch counts the number of patients who have been admitted to acute hospitals, but who are waiting for a free bed. These patients are often being treated on trolleys in corridors, but they may also be on chairs, in waiting rooms, or simply wherever there’s spac