'Paw Patrol' for this lost dog in Kilcullen as he gets a lift home off gardaí!

This lost dog in Kilcullen got to ride home in a Garda car recently, and he even got in a patrol with members of the force.

Taking to social media to share a photo of the happy Kildare pooch, the Kildare Garda Division said: "After a brief ‘patrol’ of Kilcullen Main Street, ‘Garda Glen’ was reunited with his owner, who was happy to see him return from his ‘Tour of Duty’, although Garda Jon Brien was happy with the company!"

It's not the first time that a dog from Co Kildare have hitched a lift back home, with Hamish the terrier boarding a train to Heuston Station last April, winning a legion of fans.