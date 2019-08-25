Annual Father Moore's Well pilgrimage to take place on September 8 at 1pm

The annual Father Moore's Well pilgrimage is set to take place on Sunday, September 8, at 1pm.

The pilgrimage will take place at Father Moore's Well in Rathbride from 1pm to 5pm on the day. There will also be a rosary, prayers and reflections on the day to celebrate Our Lady's Birthday.

Also, the custodians of Fr Moore's hat Michael and Ann Forde may be in attendance, and the hat is said to have healing powers.

According to local legend, the nearby holy well in Rathbride was blessed by local priest Fr Moore who is said to have passed some of his reputed healing powers onto it.

Father Moore's Well is very popular with local worshipers seeking healing for bodily aches, depression, and other such illnesses.

All are welcome to attend the Pilgrimage at Father Moore's Well in Rathbride, Co Kildare, on September 8 from 1pm to 5pm.