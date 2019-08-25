Rathangan's young creative sewers win more awards



Aideen Cross, award winning bridal designer and renowned dress maker leads a busy life at the best of times. One of her pleasures in life is teaching sewing to chidren and young adults via her 'Creative Sewing' classes.

“We’ve had great success over the past few years, having won first, second and third prizes at quilting shows in Britain and this year is no exception” Aideen told KildareNow.

“We had 12 students entering their own quilts in this year's Festival Quilts Show at NEC, Birmingham. Aged from 8 to 13 years and the theme this year was ‘Memories’.

Emily Martin who won second prize with her Disney adventure quilt

Emily Martin (9) received second prize for her Disney styled quilt with fairy light detail and Ellen Fitzpatrick (8) received the highly commended badge with her ‘Camping with marchmallows’ quilt.

Ellen Fitzpatrick getting highly commended with her camping out quilt

Ten of Aideen's students travelled over in August to attend the show.

Aideen noted, this year marks the 40th Anniversary of the Quilters Guild of the British Isle and three of her students (Aoibhinn Murray aged 13, Ciarán Behan, aged 12 and Aoife Behan (11) had been invited to creat a quilt to celebrate this occasion and have their quilt part of the ‘Spotlight@40’ exhibition.

“We’re delighted to find out now that it goes on to be part of the Quilters Museum Collection and their quilt will be exhibited at many shows and at the museum for its lifetime” said a delighted Aideen.

“ A great achievement for these talented young students and what an amazing quilt they made too, designing a tier each of this 3 tired cake with a cascade of fabric flowing off one side with prints of 40 years of quilt attached. I'm so proud of them”.