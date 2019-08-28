Co Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, 28 August, 2019

The death has occurred of Fiach BYRNE

Kilwarden, Kill, Kildare



Sadly missed by his loving wife Catríona, children Maedhbh, Hannah and Odhran, parents Maura and Jim, sisters Aisling and Fiona, brother Ronan, aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Thursday from 4pm with Prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, Eadestown (eircode: W91 DR76) followed by Burial in Eadestown Cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society. Donation box in Church.

"May He Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Julia (Judy) FLOOD (née Lamb)

St. Michael's Terrace, Naas, Kildare



Beloved wife of the late Andy. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Lizzy, Ellen and Julia, sister Patsy, brother Dermot, sons-in-law Gerry, John and Jody, grandchildren Siobhan, Joe, Andrew and Liam, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas on Wednesday from 5pm with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 9.30am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady and St. David, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery, Two Mile House, Naas.

House Private Please.

"May She Rest In Peace"

The death has occurred of Tom (Tommy Joe) McDonagh

Leixlip, Kildare / Mayo



McDonagh (Oaklawn West, Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Lugdoon, Doocastle, Co. Mayo) August 25th, 2019, (Suddenly). Tom (Tommy Joe). Predeceased by his sister Lucy and brother Paurick. Sadly missed by his loving partner Liz, children Caroline, Brian, Morgan and Louise, grandchildren Amelia, Beth and Zach, brothers Bernard and Noel, sisters Pearl, Breda and Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at his home on Wednesday afternoon (28th August) from 1.00pm prior to removal to the Church of Our Lady’s Nativity, Leixlip on Wednesday evening arriving at 6.00pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning (29th August) arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial on Confey Cemetery, Leixlip. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

The death has occurred of Seamus COSGROVE

Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Newbridge, Kildare



COSGROVE Seamus (Ardenode, Ballymore Eustace and late of Newbridge, Co. Kildare) - 24th August 2019. Sadly missed by his loving wife Rita,sons Gavin and Jamie, daughters Niamh and Dara, his grandson Emerson,his sisters Rita and Hilda, his brothers and sisters-in-law Kathleen, Ross, Bridget, Eugene, Mattie and Declan, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Removal on Thursday morning to arrive in St. Conleth’s Parish Church,Newbridge for Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge.

House Private Please