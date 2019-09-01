Gail’s Style Studio is back in Co Kildare next month!

“Fashion guider, not influencer” – this is Gail of Gail's Rails motto and she brings a show with a difference!

Gail’s Style Studio is the perfect girly day out, filled with fashion shows, hair and make up tutorials and so much more. Each guest will receive a jam packed goody bag, full of amazing treats.

A qualified image consultant and busy mother of two, Gail knows exactly what modern busy women need and this is the focus of her show. Her trademark style talk enables women to dress for their shape and look effortlessly stylish without a hefty price tag.

The fashion show in Gail's Style Studio includes looks that will suit every budget and will focus on sustainable fashion helping you create the perfect capsule wardrobe.... the things that real women need to see!

Gail with Linda Doyle Beauty (LBD) who will be demonstrating a simple makeup look on stage and will be giving tips and tricks at the event.

Her journey to success has been an incredible one, going from zero followers to almost 75,000 across all platforms in just three years. This is Gail’s third show but this time round, she is doing it for charity - 100% of proceeds go to The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI).

Her previous shows in March 2018 and January 2019 at the Opsrey Hotel, Naas were sellouts and had amazing reviews from women of all ages.

An event not to be missed! NCBI Gail's Style Studio at Celbridge Manor, Sunday, October 6 from 2-6pm. Tickets available from

www.retail.ncbi.ie/events