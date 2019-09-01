Let your taste buds run wild at Naas Wild Food Festival – September 5, 6 and 7

Another colourful and tasty event to highlight the eateries, local produce and food servies available in Naas, Naas Wild Food Festival will provide a fabulous day of food, entertainment and fun on Saturday 7 September.

What’s on the Menu?

Participating restaurants and stalls can sell ‘normal’ food but they must also sell something ‘wild’. It should be fun, quirky and unusual. The list of possible wild food is endless. The festival will provide delicacies destined to exercise the taste buds of both the discerning and daring! Below is a sample list of what you might expect to find on the Menu:

Spit roast rare breed pig, garlic Irish snail’s, venison, hare, mountain oysters (sheep’s testicles), local cheese on toasted fried grass hopper, grubs, wild boar, goat, rabbit burgers, scallops, seagull razor clams, locust clams, lamb kebabs, African babotie, and much more.



Unique Food Festival

Naas Wild Food Festival will focus on rare and unusual foods from both the immediate locality as well as distant lands! Local businesses/community groups/clubs and individuals are invited to set up a stall at the festival and sell food and drink. The whole community can therefore get involved.

One could expect to find a stall manned by say – the GAA Club, the Scouts Club, a local solicitor’s firm, a local restaurant, the Mens Shed, etc. At last year’s event, a 13 year old was awarded the Young Entrepenur Award. She sold 100 crepes topped with a homemade, locally sourced, strawberry coulis.



Stalls for everyone!

There will be community stalls run by voluntary group s/official non profit clubs, groups using voluntary labour for fundraising. Individuals or families may run private stalls and local businesses will also run commercial stalls, promoting company name and/or products in any way. Email naaswildfood@gmail.com to book or make eqnuiries.

The aim is, over time, to make Naas the ultimate food destinate for real foodies, at home and abroad.

A similar festival has been running in New Zealand for the past 20 years or so, entitled the Hokitika Wild Food Festival. Given the town has a population of 3,500, their Wild Food Festival now regularly attracts approximately 15,000 visitors into the town for the festival weekend (peaking at 20,000 in 2010).

Mundy and Sharon Shannon amongst the act to appear during Naas Wild Food Festival

Events:

Wild Food Trails — Gourmet Food Trails. Guided tour around Naas visiting its finest eateries. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights (tickets available from the Moat Theatre, Naas but hurry, events are booking up quickly).

Free Street Parties at Poplar Square on Friday 6 and Saturday 7, from 6-11pm.

Featuring: Sharon Shannon and Mundy, Abbalicious, Kila, Sina Theil, Kevin Moran, Men’s Shed and lots more.

Wild Food Festival on Saturday, September. 7, 12 noon to 5pm in the Harbour area, Naas.

See Naas Wild Food Festival on Facebook for more imformation and ongoing updates.