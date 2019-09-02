Road works begin today on the Castledermot to Baltinglass Rd

Works are currently underway on the L4016 Castledermot to Baltinglass Road at Carrigeen from today through to Friday, 6 September inclusive.

The works will necessitate a road closure.

Diversions will be in place and traffic travelling towards Baltinglass will be diverted at Graney crossroads L8099 towards Rathvilly onto the N81.

Meanwhile taffic towards Castledermot will be diverted at the N81 and L4016 junction towards Rathvilly onto the L8099 to Graney crossroads.

Any queries should be directed to Athy MD office at 045 980486.