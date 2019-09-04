Gardaí in Naas launch investigation after family held captive during aggravated burglary

Gardaí in Naas have launched an investigation after a family was held captive by four men during an aggravated burglary earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday, 2 September, when four men forced their way into a property at Water’s Edge, Old Town Demesne, Naas, at around 9.30pm.

The four men, described as in their 20s and wearing balaclavas were also armed with a crowbar, and held the injured party and their family captive.

The culprits ransacked the home and fled with jewellery and a lock box. It is understood that no-one was injured.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on the night is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884 300.