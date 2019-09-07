KCC says homeowners must cut back trees and shrubs blocking footpath in Maynooth

Kildare County Council has said that property owners in Maynooth are responsible for removing overgrown trees and shrubs after concerns were expressed that they are blocking a footpath used by school children and pedestrians.

At the recent meeting of the Clane-Maynooth District, Cllr Angela Feeney raised the motion that trees and hedges at Rail Park and the Celbridge Road, Maynooth (opposite Maxol) be removed in order to 'make the footpath safer for school children and other pedestrians'.

In response, a spokesperson for Kildare County Council said: "Under Section 70(2) of the 1993 Roads Act, the owner or occupier of land is obliged to take all reasonable steps to ensure that a tree, shrub, hedge or other vegetation on the land is not a hazard or potential hazard to persons using a public road, and that it does not obstruct or interfere with the safe use of a public road or the maintenance of a public road."

However The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office will write to owners of the relevant properties informing them of their obligations and requesting them to trim or potentially remove the trees/hedging.