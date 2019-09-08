Council outlines preventative plans to deal with bonfires this Halloween
Bonfire warning
Bonfires are illegal.
Kilare County Council has outlined its preventative plans for dealing with unauthorised bonfires this Halloween.
Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy proposed a motion at the recent Clane-Maynooth MD asking the council to outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween.
A spokesperson for the Council said that the Environment Department will 'contact relevant internal departments to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue and consider appropriate assistance.'
Kildare Fire Service responded to 25 call-outs last Halloween night.
Members of the public are reminded that bonfires are illegal and bonfires which potentially threaten lives, property or infrastructure will be extinguished.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on