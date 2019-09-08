Council outlines preventative plans to deal with bonfires this Halloween

Kilare County Council has outlined its preventative plans for dealing with unauthorised bonfires this Halloween.

Independent Cllr. Padraig McEvoy proposed a motion at the recent Clane-Maynooth MD asking the council to outline what preventative plans are in place to deal with unauthorised bonfires that recur at Halloween.

A spokesperson for the Council said that the Environment Department will 'contact relevant internal departments to arrange a meeting to discuss the issue and consider appropriate assistance.'

Kildare Fire Service responded to 25 call-outs last Halloween night.

Members of the public are reminded that bonfires are illegal and bonfires which potentially threaten lives, property or infrastructure will be extinguished.