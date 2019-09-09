Motorists tip off Gardaí about suspected drink-driver on M7

Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of this car last night on suspicion of drink driving on the M7.

Naas RPU arrested driver of this car last night on suspicion of drink driving as he was observed driving in a reckless manner on the M7 by a member of the public who alerted us Car was also seized as he was displaying false Insurance/Tax/NCT Discs. Proceedings to follow.pic twitter.com

-— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 9, 2019