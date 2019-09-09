Motorists tip off Gardaí about suspected drink-driver on M7
Also had fake insurance, tax and NCT discs
Pic: An Garda Síochána Twitter
Naas Roads Policing Unit arrested the driver of this car last night on suspicion of drink driving on the M7.
Another concerned motorist noticed the driver travelling 'in a reckless manner' on the M7 and they alerted Gardaí to the scene.
The car was also seized as the motorist was displaying false Insurance/Tax/NCT Discs.
Court proceedings are to follow.
