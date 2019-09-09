Kildare Death Notices for Monday, 9 September

The death has occurred of John Duff

Celbridge, Kildare / Ballyfermot, Dublin



DUFF, John (Celbridge, Co. Kildare and formerly of Ballyfermot, Dublin 10) September 9th., 2019 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Adored husband and best friend of Janice and much loved father of Seán, Ciarán and Aoife; John will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, brother Terry, sister Susan, sisters-in-law Gina, Fran and Lotte, brothers-in-law Bobby and Tommy, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at home on Tuesday evening (September 10th.) between 6 o’c and 8 o’c. A celebration of John’s life will take place in the Victorian Chapel, Mount Jerome Crematorium on Wednesday afternoon (September 11th.) at 1:50 o’c. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Alex’s Room a charity very close to our hearts.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Gerry Burke

Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Kildare



Burke Gerry, Clonbrin House, Rathangan, Co. Kildare, Eircode R51 TD80, September 7th 2019, suddenly and peacefully at home with family. Will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Catherine Theresa (Kathleen) children Patrick, Breda, Paul, Marion, Ethel, Jimmy and Fergus, sister Ita, brother Larry, daughters in law, sons in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, great-granddaughter, nieces and nephews extended family, many cherished neighbours and friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home on Tuesday (10th Sept) from 1 o'clock with rosary at 8 o'clock. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock in St. Brochan's Church, Bracknagh, Co. Offaly (eircode R51 HF99). Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

House Private on Wednesday morning, please.

No flowers by request, please.

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Foxe

Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Kildare



Foxe, James (Jim), Kingsfurze Avenue, Naas, Co. Kildare. September 6th 2019. (Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital). Sadly missed by his loving wife Tess, daughter Ger, sons Colm, Alan and Paul, brother Des, sons in law Mark and Trevor, daughter in law Susan, grandchildren Kasey, Ross, Dara, Zoe, Sophie and Summer, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home on Monday, September 9th, from 3.00 p.m. to 8.00 p.m. with prayers at 7.00 p.m. Removal on Tuesday morning, September 10th, to Our Lady and St. David's Church, Naas, for Requiem Mass at 10.00 a.m. followed by burial in St. Corban's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Tallaght Hospital or Cancer Research. Donation box at the church.

May Jim’s soul Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Pat Kelly

Sillott, Kildare Town, Kildare



The death has occurred of Pat Kelly, Sillott, Kildare Town (R51HP44) following an accident in Tilburg in Holland. Deeply regretted by his parents David and Jane, his brother Mark, his sisters Eimir and Orla and their partners Andrina, David and Steven, his grandmother Anna, his aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours and his many many friends, his work colleagues and friends in Pfizer and The Killashee Hotel.

Reposing at his home from 2 o’clock on Tuesday and all day Wednesday. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 o’clock in the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town. Burial afterwards in St Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney.

The death has occurred of Kathleen Maher (née Cunnane)

Woodlands, Rathangan, Kildare



Formerly of Ballyvary, Co. Mayo and Duleek, Co. Meath.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Beechpark Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Wife of the late Michēal and mother of the late Michael.

Sadly missed by her loving daughters Mary, Catherine, Breda and Tricia, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at Beechpark Nursing Home, Dunmurray, Kildare town, from 4pm on Monday with Rosary at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10:15 am to arrive at the Church of the Assumption and St. Patrick, Rathangan for requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh". Donations box in church.