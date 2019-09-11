Kildare Youth Services celebrates birthday with performance by Brandon and Sharon Webb later this evening in Naas

Kildare Youth Services is celebrating multiple birthdays with a Family Fun Day this evening, with a very special performance from Ireland's Got Talent finalists Sharon and Brandon Webb between 3pm and 5pm.

There will be lots of fun activities, art, music and workshops for parents and children taking place in the KYS facilities in Naas Town Centre on Dublin St. in Naas.

Kildare Youth Services is going strong after 30 years in existence as an organisation working with young people, children and families across Kildare and West Wicklow.

Youth Clubs and Youth Projects have been offering support and opportunities for young people in communities across the county since 1989. Indeed some volunteer-led youth clubs affiliated to KYS have been providing support to young people for even longer than that.

KYS Youth Counselling Service, funded by TUSLA, has been providing 1:1 counselling for young people between 11 and 25 years since 1994, celebrating the 25th year of work with young people across numerous locations in Co. Kildare. The KYS Youth Counselling Service operates out of locations in Naas, Leixlip, Celbridge, Rathangan, Newbridge, and Athy.

The Naas Child & Family Project has been providing an accessible community-based family support service to the community of Naas, Sallins and surrounds for 20 years. NCFP funded by TUSLA, works with children and families that are experiencing significant challenges.

The service is embedded within the local community and works closely with other services, schools etc. to promote the welfare of children.

The HALO Project, funded by the South Western Drug and Alcohol Task Force, celebrates 10 years of supporting young people between 12 and 18 years to address problematic drug or alcohol misuse. Based primarily in Naas with outreach services in Athy and Celbridge, the HALO team provide a range of interventions to support young people through a difficult time.

The FAIM Project, developed in partnership with TUSLA, has been providing child welfare assessments and interventions in Kildare West Wicklow for 5 years. This innovative project works closely with TUSLA to ensure children and families get the appropriate supports as and when they need them.

Come along and share the fun with us as we celebrate together.

Please contact Tom Dunne on 0860-3359992 for further information.