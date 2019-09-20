Circle K on the M9 near Kilcullen hosting Open Day with customer giveaways

The Circle K M9 Kilcullen (between Junctions 2 and 3) will open to customers on Thursday, 24th October, it has been confirmed.

A ‘Grand Opening’ event will take place on Friday 25th October, with a host of special offers available both in store, and on the forecourt, on the day.

The Circle K facility will include shower facilities and baby-changing units. Play areas for children are also included in the designs.

Construction began earlier this year following long legal delays due to a legal battle in the courts.

Up to 100 jobs are being created during the construction phase with a further 45-50 jobs created when the station is open and operational.

The service station will be operated by Circle K and will provide a much needed rest and services stop on the M9.

There is currently no mainline motorway service station along the 60km distance between Kill and Carlow.

The new Circle K facility will be accessed from both carriageways via a new interchange.

When completed the new service station will include:

Toilet facilities

Showering facilities

Baby-changing facilities

Car and motorcycle parking areas

Commercial vehicle/truck parking

Coach/bus parking

Electric Vehicle charging points

Restaurant/hot food outlets

Customer seating areas

Convenience shop facilities

Play areas for children

Tourist information facilities



Drone photos by Derek Clifford show the site has been substantially completed and is awaiting fuel pumps to be installed and landscaping.

Machines can be seen working on the car parking areas and internal roadways.