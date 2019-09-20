Circle K on the M9 near Kilcullen hosting Open Day with customer giveaways
The Circle K M9 Kilcullen (between Junctions 2 and 3) will open to customers on Thursday, 24th October, it has been confirmed.
A ‘Grand Opening’ event will take place on Friday 25th October, with a host of special offers available both in store, and on the forecourt, on the day.
The Circle K facility will include shower facilities and baby-changing units. Play areas for children are also included in the designs.
Construction began earlier this year following long legal delays due to a legal battle in the courts.
Up to 100 jobs are being created during the construction phase with a further 45-50 jobs created when the station is open and operational.
The service station will be operated by Circle K and will provide a much needed rest and services stop on the M9.
There is currently no mainline motorway service station along the 60km distance between Kill and Carlow.
The new Circle K facility will be accessed from both carriageways via a new interchange.
When completed the new service station will include:
Toilet facilities
Showering facilities
Baby-changing facilities
Car and motorcycle parking areas
Commercial vehicle/truck parking
Coach/bus parking
Electric Vehicle charging points
Restaurant/hot food outlets
Customer seating areas
Convenience shop facilities
Play areas for children
Tourist information facilities
Drone photos by Derek Clifford show the site has been substantially completed and is awaiting fuel pumps to be installed and landscaping.
Machines can be seen working on the car parking areas and internal roadways.
